Sara Ali Khan talks about living with single mother, read on

Sara Ali Khan is kickstarting 2024 with a line-up of releases. The actor, who is basking in the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023), has seen several ups and downs ever since her debut with Kedarnath (2018).
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is kickstarting 2024 with a line-up of releases. The actor, who is basking in the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023), has seen several ups and downs ever since her debut with Kedarnath (2018). 

Apart from playing challenging roles, Sara is also known for her goofy reels and travel hikes, which she keeps sharing with her fans on social media. She recently spoke about her off-screen experiences that have helped in shaping her life.

In an interaction with ETimes, when quizzed about the influence of strong women in her life, she said, "I think living with a single mother has a huge role to play in it. At a very early age, I realised koi aapke liye kuchh karne nahi wala (nobody is going to do anything for you). It's not that I don't get help, I do. But ultimately, you are the mover and initiator of your life. If you are lucky, stars align and God wills, then it will happen. You can't be waiting around for things to happen, it doesn't work like that."

When asked about playing the central character in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara said, “It is the most gratifying experience to be headlining a film like this. It's about time, because you are going to see a side of me which even I have not seen before. My self-deprecating humour can keep going on, but I am about to say something which I haven't said in a long time, and that is why I'm really proud of myself. The last time I felt like that was during Kedarnath. I'm being honest.”

Ae Watan Mere Watan also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in crucial roles. Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as Indian independence movement activist Ram Manohar Lohia. Sara will also be seen in Homi Adajania's mystery-thriller Murder Mubarak. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, , Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar in crucial roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times

Sara Ali Khan Amrita Singh Saif Ali Khan Ae Watan Mere Watan Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Bollywood TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 16:00

