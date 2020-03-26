Sara Ali Khan, the only young star amongst her contemporaries to have a coveted array of brands to her credit

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan created a storm with her debut and ever since then, there is nothing stopping her. She is perhaps the youngest actor to have a list of coveted variety of brands to her name, so early in her career. The actress is way ahead of her contemporaries where the demand tells us that the brands have realised how promising she is!

The actress has been the talk of the town ever since she made a stellar debut with Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after and followed actresses on social media. Owing to her massive fan following, the actress is a hot topic not just in the casting environment but also in the brands circuit.

Every brand is on a look out to get Sara as their face for the calibre and promise she has displayed with her projects. An iconic beverage brand, an international footwear brand, a multinational manufacturer of smartphones and a renowned audio equipment brand, are just some of the brands that find the actress to be the most suitable and significant choice for being their brand ambassador. From food and beverages, telecom, skincare, clothing and apparels, and more, she has it all.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re' alongside Dhanush and star Akshay Kumar. She has also finished shooting for David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' in which she is paired with Varun Dhawan