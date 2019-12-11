News

Sara Ali Khan trips and almost falls off stage; Kartik Aaryan saves her

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2019 08:32 PM

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan  set the stage on fire at a recent award function. While the show is yet to be telecast, pictures and videos of the two are being widely shared by fan clubs on Instagram.

In one of the videos, Sara is seen strutting on the stage in one shoe to Dheeme Dheeme, a song from Kartik’s latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh, in a video. She trips on the train of her dress and almost falls off the stage, but he comes to her rescue.

There is no doubt that Sara and Kartik make a wonderful pair and are loved by the audience. Their fans cannot wait for Love Aaj Kal to release to see them on screen for the first time. There were rumours also doing the rounds that the two may be in a serious relationship but both the actors have always denied the news. 

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Dheeme Dheeme, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal

