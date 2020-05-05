Sara Ali Khan is truly the queen of expressions; here’s proof

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan created a storm with her debut film Kedarnath, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She is perhaps the youngest actor to have so many coveted brands to her name, so early in her career.

Sara might be just three films old but has already created a niche for herself in Bollywood and also commands a huge fan following across the nation and on social media. The Pataudi girl is also one of the favourites of the paparazzi and frequently makes headlines for the smallest thing she is seen doing.

Fans on social media have shared an amazing throwback video where we see the actress accepting an expression challenge and nailing it.

Have a look below.

As we see, she is the queen of expressions. She played the challenge very well and looked really cute while doing the same.

On the work front, the actress has been roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in the comedy-drama Coolie No. 1, which has been directed by David Dhawan. It has been co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani and also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, and others in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. Coolie No. 1 is slated to be released on May 1, 2020. However, it may now be pushed further owing to the situation created by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

