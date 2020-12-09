Sara Ali Khan-Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 song Husnn Hai Suhaana receives positive response from fans

MUMBAI: Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is an upcoming film.

Post releasing Teri Bhabhi, the makers have dropped another song Husnn Hai Suhaana from their upcoming film today. It is going to be the new party anthem.

The film is the official remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film Coolie No 1. However, in the latest track, Varun and Sara gave a new twist to Govinda and Karisma's steps from the original film.

The two danced their hearts out in the song. The track Husnn Hai Suhanaa also features Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, while it has been sung by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Today, while sharing a glimpse of the song on social media, Sara wrote, "Mujhe kuchh karna hai announce. So get ready for some masti, dance and bounce. I'm excited with my every ounce. Go running to watch our song, come on - time to pounce. Husnn Hai Suhana out now."

Fans have applauded the latest song and have called it a ‘chartbuster’.

Take a look at a few tweets:

I just loved the song #HusnHaiSuhana#HusnnHaiSuhaanaNew @Varun_dvn beats n chemistry wid #SaraAliKhan is outstanding

CHARTBUSTER Song today's generation gonna dance on this Madly...Old Voice Is Magic To hear #CoolieNo1#CoolieNo1OnPrime https://t.co/6WzHFg4xzM — Vaibhav (@Vaaaaaaibhav) December 9, 2020

Conclusion, those who miss the glimsy,please play it again and i bet this song is gonna make a seperate place in your mind for sure and for longgggg......!#HusnHaiSuhana#VarunDhawan — The simple one (@HimangiRoy) December 9, 2020

