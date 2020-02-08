Sara Ali Khan wants THIS contestant to lift the Bigg Boss trophy

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. The trailer got tremendous appreciation from the audience and was loved by the masses also.

At the same time, people are very excited to see this fresh jodi for the first time on the screen in a scenario where there is news of their link-up with each other, which adds more spice and buzz for the film.

This is the first time in Bollywood when a child is starring in a remake of her father’s film. The movie is anticipated by the audience.

During a press conference, when Sara was asked whom she thinks should be the winner of Bigg Boss 13, the actress replied that she doesn’t watch the show, but her mom is a diehard fan and she would want Shehnaaz to win the show.

Let’s not forget that during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Salman had called Amrita Singh (Sara Ali Khan’s mother) and asked her who her favourite contestant was, the actress was quick to say Shehnaaz.

There is no doubt that Shehnaaz has a lot of fans and is a potential winner.