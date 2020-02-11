Sara Ali Khan would love to see Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria dating

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has been out and about promoting her upcoming the film, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. Apart from attending promotional events, she has also been having fun giving some interesting interviews.

In a recent interview with a web portal, Sara was asked who in Bollywood she would love to see date each other. Without thinking twice, the actress said that she would love to see Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria date.

Apparently, Sidharth and Tara have worked together in their last film, ‘Marjaavaan’ and rumour mills were abuzz with dating reports during that time.

However, the two never came out in public with their relationship status.

Currently, Tara is currently dating Aadar Jain and Sidharth Malhotra is dating his ‘Shershah’ co-star Kiara Advani.

Talking about dating, Sara Ali Khan too dated co-star Kartik Aaryan for a short period of time. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’, soon parted ways for reasons best known to them.

However, they still remain one of the most loved jodis we have in Bollywood.

Love Aaj Kal is the sequel to the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer by the same name. The movie will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Apart from this, Sara will next be seen in David Dhawan’s official remake of ‘Coolie No. 1’ co-starring Varun Dhawan.

She is also part of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film, ‘Atrangi Re’ along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

( SOURCE : TIMES OF INDIA)