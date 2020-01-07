News

Sara Ali Khan Writes A Shayari To Persuade Fans To Help Raise Funds For HIV Affected Children Through Fankind

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2020 04:22 PM

 MUMBAI: Talented Sara Ali Khan in association with Anshula Kapoor’s fundraising platform Fankind is raising funds

 for HIV affected children and families. The donations would go towards Mumbai based NGO -

 Committed Communities Development Trust (CCDT).

 She is inviting fans across India to donate towards the noble cause. To persuade them, Sara Ali Khan has

 written a wonderful Shayari calling them to participate. Sara recently has received immense

 appreciation by fans for her shayaris on social media.

 Here is something she created to motivate fans to donate through Fankind:
                      Go To Fankind And Donate,
                      So You Can Come Join Me For A Movie Date,
                      Come Fill Your Plate And Of Course Your Pet
                      Enjoy With Me And Your Mate
                      Now Don&#39;t Get Late,
                      See You Soon I Await
                     #Sarakishayari

 In exchange, one lucky fan will win a chance to watch her upcoming movie directed by Imtiaz Ali with

 Sara at a special VIP screening even before it releases in the country, and also spend time with her after

 the movie for some chai-coffee and fun conversation.

 The winner is chosen completely at random from all the participating entries – so this means that all her

 fans who donate have a fair chance of winning. Every individual who contributes on the platform will get

 a personalized certificate autographed by Sara. And Indian citizens will get an 80G tax-exempt certificate

 from GiveIndia.

 Fankind truly pampers the winner by treating them like a VIP, and even takes care of their travel and

 hotel arrangements. Other than meeting Sara, the winner will get an all-expense-paid trip to Mumbai,

 and a free stay at a five star hotel. They can also get a friend along whose travel and hotel charges will

 be covered as well. This is a win-win-win situation we think!

 Log on to www.fankind.org/sara to participate to this noble cause and win a chance to spend the

 evening with Sara Ali Khan.

Tags > Sara Ali Khan, Anshula Kapoor, Sarakishayari, social media, Imtiaz Ali, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
07 Jan 2020 05:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra plan and plot against Bigg Boss 13 house members
Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra plan and plot... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
07 Jan 2020 05:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shikara Trailer launch Uncut Media Interaction
Shikara Trailer launch Uncut Media Interaction | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days