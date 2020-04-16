Sara Ali Khan's before and after picture proves that she was always star material

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has been keeping her fans entertained with her posts and poems on social media. While in self-quarantine at home, the actress has been scrolling through many of her childhood pictures. Once again, Sara took to her social media to share an adorable picture as she finds similarities in her pose from back then and now.

On Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture collage of herself. On the right, Sara shared a picture of her from now, and in the picture on the left, the actress shared a throwback picture from her childhood. While the childhood picture of the Simmba actress is unmissable and too cute for words, one cannot spot any difference in Sara Ali Khan’s posing style. The actress strikes an almost similar pose with her hand over her head, flaunting a bright smile in the then and now pictures.

She wrote, 'जी हाँ Hum Bachpan se hi aise hai'. Telling fans that she has been the same ever since her childhood, Sara steals the show with her cute picture. Have a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE