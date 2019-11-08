News

Sara Ali Khan's BTS video from her latest magazine shoot will conquer your hearts! 

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Nov 2019 06:14 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood's buzz girl Sara Ali Khan has carved a niche of herself in the industry in no time through her mindblowing acting skills and impeccable fashion sense. The actress shared a jaw-dropping behind the scene video from her latest magazine shoot is sure to give fashion goals.

Ever since Sara Ali Khan has stepped in the industry, the actress has graced several covers but what's interesting about Sara is every time she is seen on the cover the actress treats her fans with a new and unique look.

The video starts with Sara Ali Khan elegantly introducing herself with a 'Namaste' and starts with her photoshoot. In the first pose, Sara wore a Latex crop top, Leather Effect Leggings, Leopard Print Blazer and Textured Harmony Bangles.

In another pose, she wore a black crop top with a high slit skirt which looks as if its made for Sara.

In the third one, she wore a leopard print top with the pant and golden necklace, which Sara carried gracefully.

In this fourth pose, Sara wore a classy dress with edgy shoulders that will make you want one.

In the last one, she wore a Snakeskin dress with a Trench coat blending it with metal earrings.

The actress has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated revenue of 30 crores this year alone and brands range from sports brands to jewelry brands which shows how versatile she is.

 Sara will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', both of which are slated to release next year.

