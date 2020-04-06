News

Sara Ali Khan's lockdown mantra: Riyaz, training, repetition

06 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan has tips for her fans to beat lockdown boredom -- especially the Monday blues during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a throwback dance rehearsal video. What's more, the budding actress seemed to be in a poetic mood, rhyming her advice in the caption.

"Monday motivation...Sara's suggestion- dance edition... Revisit any previous tradition... Riyaaz, training, repetition... It'll all come to fruition... And of course- I must mention In this ‘quarantime' any routine will help your condition.#sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe," she wrote.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Much needed motivation."

Another one commented: "Beautiful and amazing."

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in "Atrangi Re".

SOURCE : IANS

