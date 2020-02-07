Sara and Kartik in Chennai Express 2?

MUMBAI: The film Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was well received. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty and the chemistry between Shah Rukh and Deepika was amazing.

Recently, Rohit Shetty reached Neha Dhupia's chat show, where the sequel of this film was also discussed. Neha Dhupia asked Rohit if he would make Chennai Express 2 and who will star in it.

Rohit gave an interesting answer to this question. He said that if he makes the second part of it, then he will take Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Kartik and Sara's pairing will be seen for the first time in 'Love Aaj Kal', which has been directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently working in 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' with Kiara Advani and 'Dostana 2' with Jahnavi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is currently working with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1'.

Apart from this, she has also signed Anand L. Roy's film 'Atrangi Re' in which Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will be seen in the lead roles.