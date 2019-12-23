News

Sara and Kartik don't want to be friends anymore

23 Dec 2019 07:58 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been working for an Imtiaz Ali directorial - Aaj Kal. Initially, everything seemed to be fascinating and things were going really well between the two. There were reports doing the rounds that they were dating also but seems like things didn’t turn well for them.Kartik’s relationship status has been in question for sometime now and the actor has been making it to the headlines for his break up from a rumoured relationship with Sara.After their break-up rumours went viral, the two have been giving each other a cold shoulder and it seems like the reports were true as the duo did not bother to acknowledge each other when several other celebs bonded well at a recently held award function.As per sources, it seems that the actors do not want to keep any contact with each other and want to maintain a distance from each other.Sara and Kartik's alleged breakup came as a shock to their fans as they were often spotted hanging out together on several occasions and also posing for the paparazzi.

past seven days