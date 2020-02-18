Sara and Varun‘s cute message from Coolie No. 1 sets

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan never fails to impress his fans with his performances in any genre. His performances in movies like Badlapur, Judwaa 2, and Main Tera Hero were very well appreciated by the audiences and loved by the critics too.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' co-starring Kartik Aaryan hit the theatres last Friday. The film received a mixed response from the audiences as well as the critics.

Recently, the Street dancer 3D actor shared a BTS video from the sets of Coolie No. 1 on social media. Sara’s fan club also shared the same video. In the video, Varun and Sara can be seen basking in the sun and enjoying a beautiful view by the sea.

Varun gives a sneak peek of the breathtaking view and also pans his camera to show his co-star Sara.

Reports state that the duo was in Goa for six days to shoot a romantic number. With the shoot of the song, the film will also finish its shooting.

Coolie No. 1 is the remake of 1995 sleeper hit film starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in the leads. David Dhawan, who is helming the new film, also directed the 1995 film.

Check out the post below.