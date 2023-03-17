Sara Khan says, “I was almost signed as a parallel lead in Hamari Adhuri Kahani, but my entire role was chopped off” – Exclusive

MUMBAI:Sara Khan is one of the biggest names in the Television industry. She has been a part of popular shows like Bidaai, Sasural Simar Ka, Junoon, and many more. The actress was also seen in a pivotal role in Hamari Adhuri Kahani which starred Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan. Sara is now gearing up for the release of her new movie The Era Of 1990.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sara about making a mark in Bollywood, upcoming projects and more...

A lot of TV actresses have said that when they wanted to make a mark in Bollywood, they were not given lead roles, and were offered roles of sisters and sister-in-laws. Did you face any such thing?

I want to clarify one thing that I never tried to make a mark in Bollywood. I never ran behind this at all. I was doing TV and I was very happy with the kind of treatment I used to get in TV, it used to be enough for me. I did Hamari Adhuri Kahani eight years back, and my entire role was chopped off. I worked really hard for it, I shot for almost one and a half months for the film, and I really worked day and night because at that time I was also doing Sasural Simar Ka. It was very difficult for me, but I was thrilled to do that movie. I was signed almost as a parallel lead in the movie; it was a very important character. But, it got chopped off and I didn’t know where it went. So, I really felt disappointed and I started doubting myself that what happened to me. Hence, I did not put myself in any situation, and I decided that where I am ruling, I want to stay there and I want to do my best. I don’t want my confidence to shatter because of all these things. After that even if someone would call me for look test, I would not go.

Also Read:The Era of 1990 actress Sara Khan opens up about her days in the 90s, “I was not allowed to do a lot of things” – Exclusive

Sara on the makers of The Era Of 1990

With the makers of The Era Of 1990 I have also done another movie titled Ishq Wala Love which will come later. So, that’s how I got in touch with Shahid (Kazmi) who is an amazing filmmaker. When I got in touch with him, and did the movie, I was really impressed with the kind of work he has done in such a short time.

You also have a web series coming titled Lahora. So, tell us something about that.

We have started sword fight rehearsals and we are playing the warriors. Daisy (Shah) is playing the second wife of the king and I am the first wife. It will be shot in Kashmir and Mumbai. So, we are just waiting for the shoot to start



The Era Of 1990 will be released on 24th March 2023.

Also Read: Arjun Manhas on his dusky look in The Era of 1990, “I was very sceptical about how it will look” – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.