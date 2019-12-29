MUMBAI: Sarah Anjuli features in her latest music video called Aa Jaana .The song also features Jackky Bhagnani. The song is sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Kakkar. The composition has been done by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. The lyrics have been written by Kumaar.



It's a peppy dance number and you will be hooked to it the moment you listen to it. The song sureshot is a hit. It is released on jjust music on youtube and our very own Sarah Anjuli looks straight out of a dream in the song. We spoke to her about her experience in the song and this is what she has to say," it was an absolute joy to work with this team. They're great at their work and I loved the whole experience."



Sarah looks striking in the music video as she shows off her dance moves. We wish her all the luck and we hope this song breaks records and boundaries alike.