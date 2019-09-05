News

Sara's caption on her chubby pic is winning hearts

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Sep 2019 01:36 PM

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a throwback photograph of herself on Wednesday, and her caption is winning the hearts of netizens.

In the image, a much-younger Sara looks chubbier than she is. She is seen hugging her mother Amrita Singh.

"Throwback to when I couldn't be thrown. Beauty in black," she captioned the image.

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen in "Simmba", is gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aajkal 2", where she will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan.

Moments after Sara posted the pic, Kartik took to social media to post some banter. "This girl looks like Sara Ali," he wrote.

She is also busy shooting for the remake of David Dhawan's "Coolie No.1" alongwith Varun Dhawan.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Sara's caption, her chubby pic, winning hearts, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Tara che bappa at Borivalli cha Raja

Tara from Satara Ganpati Stapna at Borivalicha Raja
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma on the sets of Dance...

Judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosc Martis, Raftaar along with Geeta Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and host Karan Wahi on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover

past seven days