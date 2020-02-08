Sartik is not the only ship name given to Love Aaj Kal couple Sara and Kartik

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. The trailer got tremendous appreciation from the audience and was loved by the masses also.

At the same time, people are very excited to see this fresh jodi for the first time on the screen in a scenario where there is news of their link-up with each other, which adds more spice and buzz for the film.

Bollywood fans has given ship names to several jodis. It all started with Saif and Kareena. The name given to them was Saifeena, followed by Deepika Ranveer (Deepveer), Anushka and Virat (Virushka) and now Kartik and Sara (Sartik).

But do you know Sartik is not the only name by which this jodi is called. In an interview this morning, the Love Aaj Kal jodi shared that there are many other names such as Sarkar, Kasara, And Kara.

The jodi was out to promote their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal.

Directed by Imtiaz, the flick also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie, which is set to release on February 14, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe.