Satish Kaushik demise: Delhi police finds ‘medicines’ at the farmhouse where the actor partied and later felt uneasy

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor/director Satish Kaushik has sadly passed away following a massive heart attack on wednesday at NCR. He was 66 years old. His ten years old daughter shared this news. His body at present is at the Fortis hospital in Gurugram. Satish Kaushik died in Delhi. His body was brought to Mumbai for the last rites which took place on the 10th of March.

The Delhi police, which is investigating the cause of his death are awaiting the post mortem report of the Mr. India actor. As written in a report in Latestly, the Delhi Police visited the farmhouse where Satish Kaushik last attended a Holi party and found ‘medicines’. The party was at the farmhouse of an industrialist who reportedly has been wanted in a case.

#SatishKaushikDeath | Delhi Police say they are waiting for the detailed postmortem report to know the exact cause of the death. A crime team of District Police visited the farmhouse in Southwest Delhi where the party was organised & recovered some 'medicines': Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

Satish Kaushik was a talented actor and director who made the character Calender from the film Mr. India, iconic in Hindi Cinema. He has been part of films like Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Saajan Chale Sasural, among many others and directed films like Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Tere Naam, etc. He had recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Kaagaz 2.

