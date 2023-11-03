Satish Kaushik demise: Delhi police finds ‘medicines’ at the farmhouse where the actor partied and later felt uneasy

The Delhi police, which is investigating the cause of his death are awaiting the post mortem report of the Mr. India actor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 14:55
Satish Kaushik demise

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor/director Satish Kaushik has sadly passed away following a massive heart attack on wednesday at NCR. He was 66 years old. His ten years old daughter shared this news. His body at present is at the Fortis hospital in Gurugram. Satish Kaushik died in Delhi. His body was brought to Mumbai for the last rites which took place on the 10th of March. 

Also Read-OMG! Satish Kaushik alleges that this airline cheats their customers

The Delhi police, which is investigating the cause of his death are awaiting the post mortem report of the Mr. India actor. As written in a report in Latestly, the Delhi Police visited the farmhouse where Satish Kaushik last attended a Holi party and found ‘medicines’. The party was at the farmhouse of an industrialist who reportedly has been wanted in a case.

Satish Kaushik was a talented actor and director who made the character Calender from the film Mr. India, iconic in Hindi Cinema. He has been part of films like Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Saajan Chale Sasural, among many others and directed films like Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Tere Naam, etc. He had recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Kaagaz 2. 

Also Read- Satish Kaushik revealed in a throwback interview how Anil Kapoor helped him revive his career as a filmmaker

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly 

This news is purely covered as per Latestly. Tellychakkar does not take responsibility or credit for the above news. 

Mr India Deewana Mastana Brick Lane Saajan Chale Sasural Govinda Anil Kapoor Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain Tere Naam
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 14:55

