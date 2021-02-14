Satish Kaushik: Quintessential comedian has disappeared from Bollywood

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik feels with mainstream actors taking on the responsibility of pulling gags, the concept of the quintessential comedian is fading away from Bollywood.

"With mainstream actors pulling gags on the silver screen, the quintessential comedian has disappeared from Bollywood. With time, the journey of these stalwarts and their contribution to India Cinema has been long forgotten," said Kaushik.

As an attempt to remind people of them, the actor has taken on the hosting duties for a comedy show that celebrates the legacy of comedians in Indian cinema. The show is titled "Comedy And Comedians With Satish Kaushik".

"It's my sincere attempt to bring alive the journey of these actors and share my experience of working with a few of them," he added.

The show aims to bring forth stories of various comedians of the classic era including Tun Tun, Mehmood and Johnny Walker among others. Satish Kaushik narrates instances of their journey as a comedian.

The new show, which is backed by Shemaroo, airs on Tata Sky Classic Cinema.