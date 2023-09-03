Satish Kaushik revealed in a throwback interview how Anil Kapoor helped him revive his career as a filmmaker

In a 2014 interview, the late Satish Kaushik revealed that working with Anil Kapoor taught him the importance of relations more than money or success.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 15:46
movie_image: 
Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood woke up to the shock of talented actor/filmmaker Satish Kaushik passing away on Wednesday. The Mr.India actor had gone to Delhi for Holi celebration and there he felt uneasy so was rushed to Fortis hospital. The doctors tried their best to treat him but sadly he breathed his last following a cardiac arrest.  

Also Read- OMG! Satish Kaushik alleges that this airline cheats their customers

In a 2014 interview, the late Satish Kaushik revealed that working with Anil Kapoor taught him the importance of relations more than money or success. He said that Anil Kapoor produced both his films Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’ and ‘Prem’ but both didn’t do well. He said, “I learnt that relationships are worth more than success or money. I didn’t direct for a long time. But I didn’t rebel because I knew Boney and Anil didn’t have any agenda against me per se”

Talking about how Anil made him find success with the film ‘Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain’, “Producer D Rama Naidu took on Anil and Kajol, who was the next big thing after Baazigar, for his Hindi remake of the South hit Pavithra Bandham. Anil coaxed him to take me on as the director even though Naidu saab wasn’t keen. Thankfully, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain clicked and I got a new lease on life.”

Also Read-  What! Anil Kapoor denies THIS charge levelled against him; says “Nahi, ek safed baal hai mera”; Details Inside

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit- TOI

Mr India Deewana Mastana Brick Lane Saajan Chale Sasural Govinda Anil Kapoor Roop Ki Rani Choron ka Raja Prem Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain Tere Naam Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 15:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Surekha makes fun of Abhinav’s clothes
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Dhamaka! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Intoxicated Virat ignores Pakhi and calls Sai his wife, Bhavani happy
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhir goes to Birla Hospital all by himself to meet Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chuti learns the truth about her identity; Shweta furious
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama gets Maya arrested for making Choti Anu’s fake passport
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor
Satish Kaushik revealed in a throwback interview how Anil Kapoor helped him revive his career as a filmmaker

Latest Video

Related Stories
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan reveals why Satish Kaushik rejected him for Mr. India
Satish Kaushik
9th August, 1979 was a very important date in late actor Satish Kaushik’s life, find out why
satish
Latest Update! Satish Kaushik passed away: His body to arrive in the afternoon, cremation to take place at 5 pm
Deepika Padukone
Here's when Deepika Padukone will be leaving for the Oscars!
Satish
From Richa Chadha to Mahima Chaudhary; these celebrities recall their last meet with Satish Kaushik
Saiee M Manjrekar
Saiee M Manjrekar to star opposite Ram Pothineni in an untitled project