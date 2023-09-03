Satish Kaushik revealed in a throwback interview how Anil Kapoor helped him revive his career as a filmmaker

MUMBAI: Bollywood woke up to the shock of talented actor/filmmaker Satish Kaushik passing away on Wednesday. The Mr.India actor had gone to Delhi for Holi celebration and there he felt uneasy so was rushed to Fortis hospital. The doctors tried their best to treat him but sadly he breathed his last following a cardiac arrest.

Also Read- OMG! Satish Kaushik alleges that this airline cheats their customers

In a 2014 interview, the late Satish Kaushik revealed that working with Anil Kapoor taught him the importance of relations more than money or success. He said that Anil Kapoor produced both his films Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’ and ‘Prem’ but both didn’t do well. He said, “I learnt that relationships are worth more than success or money. I didn’t direct for a long time. But I didn’t rebel because I knew Boney and Anil didn’t have any agenda against me per se”

Talking about how Anil made him find success with the film ‘Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain’, “Producer D Rama Naidu took on Anil and Kajol, who was the next big thing after Baazigar, for his Hindi remake of the South hit Pavithra Bandham. Anil coaxed him to take me on as the director even though Naidu saab wasn’t keen. Thankfully, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain clicked and I got a new lease on life.”

Also Read- What! Anil Kapoor denies THIS charge levelled against him; says “Nahi, ek safed baal hai mera”; Details Inside

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- TOI