Satish Kaushik’s last post from a Holi party makes fans emotional

The doctors tried their best to treat him but sadly he breathed his last following a cardiac arrest. Just a day ago, the Sajan Chale Saural actor posted pictures from a Holi party in Juhu.
Satish Kaushik

MUMBAI: Bollywood woke up to the shock of talented actor/filmmaker Satish Kaushik passing away on Wednesday. The Mr.India actor had gone to Delhi for Holi celebration and there he felt uneasy so was rushed to Fortis hospital. The doctors tried their best to treat him but sadly he breathed his last following a cardiac arrest.  

Just a day ago, the Sajan Chale Saural actor posted pictures from a Holi party in Juhu, where he is seen with celebs like Javed Akhtar, Mahima Chaudhary, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and many more. Fans have poured in their love and tribute to the actor to the devastating news of his passing. One fan wrote, “still can’t believe he is no more .. I was just looking at all those pictures couple hours ago .. and just got the news .. RIP” another fan wrote, “

No God! How cruel n venerable life can be. Hours ago I was appreciating this lovely post and now wake-up hear this heart wrenching news.

RIP Satish ji. And thankyou for making us laugh in this age of stress”

One fan commented on his post, “

Hamara Bachpan Ka Calendar Bhaiya Chala Gaya” One fan emotionally wrote, “

Zindagi bewafa hai, kabhi bhi dhoka de sakti hai.

R.I.P to one of our most loved actors.

Thank you for entertaining us,Sir.

You will be missed

#Calender #TuTohMasterAadmiHaiYaar”

Satish Kaushik was a talented actor director who made the character Calender from the film Mr. India, iconic in Hindi Cinema. He has been part of films like Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Saajan Chale Sasural, among many other and directed films like Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Tere Naam, etc. He had recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Kaagaz 2. 

We offer our deepest condolences to his friends and family. 

