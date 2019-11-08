Satte Pe Satta remake: Anushka Sharma to play a glamorous teacher

MUMBAI: Satte Pe Satta remake is one of the much-awaited films. The film has been in the news for the longest time now.

Reportedly, choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan is all set to remake the 1982 classic Satte Pe Satta that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in main roles. Reports further stated that Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma filling the big shoes of Big B and Hema. Now, according to the latest report in SpotboyE.com, Anushka will essay the role of a gorgeous teacher in the film. She will essay a New Gen Teacher and hence, will be seen donning short jackets and summer dresses.