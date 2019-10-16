News

Satte Pe Satta remake starring Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma to be titled Sattangi

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
16 Oct 2019 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: The remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Statte Pe Satta has been grabbing the headlines these days as its one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. The film will be helmed by Farah Khan and produced by Rohit Shetty. As far the leads are considered, there is news doing the rounds that suggests Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma have been finalized for the parts and that the makers are planning the right time to announce everything related to the film.

As per sources, Rohit Shetty Picturez has already registered the titles Sattrangi and Satrangi with the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). Satrangi means the seven colors of the rainbow and will represent the seven brothers.

The makers are also not retaining the character of Babu and apparently changing the script so that it doesn't resemble the original 1982 movie. Well, we are sure that the movie will do wonders at the box office and that viewers can’t wait to see Hrithik and Anushka together.

past seven days