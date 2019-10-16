Satte Pe Satta remake starring Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma to be titled Sattangi

MUMBAI: The remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's
As per sources, Rohit Shetty Picturez has already registered the titles Sattrangi and Satrangi with the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). Satrangi means the seven colors of the rainbow and will represent the seven brothers.
The makers are also not retaining the character of Babu and apparently changing the script so that it doesn't resemble the original 1982 movie. Well, we are sure that the movie will do wonders at the box office and that viewers can’t wait to see Hrithik and Anushka together.
