Satyajeet Dubey opens up on his battle with asthma

Actor Satyajeet Dubey, who recently featured in the film "Prassthanam", has revealed that he is asthmatic.

Sharing how he has been battling the chronic lung disease, Satyajeet said: "It's a lot of mental work. A lot of breathing exercises to open up your lungs. Sticking to a routine. I don't want to make a big deal out of it. There's no need to worry, as with the right diagnosis and treatment, this is easily manageable. We all are fighting some or the other battle and we have to over come it with our will power and right support."

Satyajeet will be seen in the show "Maharaj Ki Jai Ho" and for it, he has had to do rigurous workout.

Was it challenging for him to work out for long hours being asthamatic?

He said: "I think when you have a condition, there are two ways to look at it, you either accept it and live it the way it needs you to. Or you embrace it and work around it too as much as possible my hamper your day to day life. For me personally fitness is very important and to not do that isn't something I can be okay with. So I had to take it slow and steady and work on my asthma issue and weave a fitness schedule that's best suited for me.

"Fitness cannot be one size fits all. Everyone's bodies are are different, so listening to your body, you shortcomings if any and then training around is the key. For this series, I wanted to look a certain way and I knew I had to work harder to be in great shape and thanks to my trainer I modified and custom made a fitness program for myself and worked really hard."