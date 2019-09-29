News

Satyajeet Dubey opens up on his battle with asthma

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Sep 2019 02:00 PM
Actor Satyajeet Dubey, who recently featured in the film "Prassthanam", has revealed that he is asthmatic.
 
Sharing how he has been battling the chronic lung disease, Satyajeet said: "It's a lot of mental work. A lot of breathing exercises to open up your lungs. Sticking to a routine. I don't want to make a big deal out of it. There's no need to worry, as with the right diagnosis and treatment, this is easily manageable. We all are fighting some or the other battle and we have to over come it with our will power and right support."
 
Satyajeet will be seen in the show "Maharaj Ki Jai Ho" and for it, he has had to do rigurous workout.
 
Was it challenging for him to work out for long hours being asthamatic?
 
He said: "I think when you have a condition, there are two ways to look at it, you either accept it and live it the way it needs you to. Or you embrace it and work around it too as much as possible my hamper your day to day life. For me personally fitness is very important and to not do that isn't something I can be okay with. So I had to take it slow and steady and work on my asthma issue and weave a fitness schedule that's best suited for me.
 
"Fitness cannot be one size fits all. Everyone's bodies are are different, so listening to your body, you shortcomings if any and then training around is the key. For this series, I wanted to look a certain way and I knew I had to work harder to be in great shape and thanks to my trainer I modified and custom made a fitness program for myself and worked really hard."
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Satyajeet Dubey, Prassthanam, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
28 Sep 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Divya-Varun REACT on MTV Ace of Space being SCRIPTED and winner being pre-decided
Divya-Varun REACT on MTV Ace of Space being... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at Movie Masti with Manish Paul

Celebs at Movie Masti with Manish Paul
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia

past seven days