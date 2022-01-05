Saurabh V Pandey opens up about working with Pankaj Kapoor in 'Jersey'

Actor Saurabh V Pandey is seen in the film 'Jersey'. The actor is seen playing the role of the captain of the Punjab cricket team.
MUMBAI: Actor Saurabh V Pandey is seen in the film 'Jersey'. The actor is seen playing the role of the captain of the Punjab cricket team.

He spoke about the enriching experience he had while working with Pankaj Kapoor in the film. He further reveals the feedback he has been receiving for his role.

Sharing his experience of working with Pankaj Kapoor, the actor says: "It was a great learning experience working with Pankaj Sir. He is a very senior actor, and also a very humble and down-to-earth person. I've been grateful enough to work with him. I have always adored his acting skills and every artist in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in the early stage of my career. To share the screen with him is an absolute honour for me, as I got to learn a lot of new things from him."

Talking about his character in the film, the actor says: " I am portraying the role of the captain of the Punjab cricket team. The name of my character is Ravindra. In Shahid Kapoor's cricket career, Ravindra plays a huge role. In the film, Ravindra and Arjun (Shahid Kapoor) will be seen playing together. I feel that the audience will love the role in the film."

He further adds: "I was always fond of his acting in the movies 'Maqbool', 'Dus' and others. So he is an institution in himself. He is such a mesmerizing actor and there's so much to learn from his experience and skills."

Speaking about the feedback on the film, the actor says: "The film got released just sometime back and I have been receiving amazing feedback. I am overwhelmed with the response I am receiving from the audience. My social media is full of DM's and so I am also grateful and thankful to the audience."

Saurabh V Pandey is seen in the film 'Jersey'. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor, Saurabh V Pandey and many more. The film was released on April 22.

SOURCE: IANS

Jersey Shahid Kapoor Maqbool Cricket TellyChakkar
