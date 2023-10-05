SC agrees to examine a plea against 'The Kerala Story' on May 15

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear, on May 15, a plea against the Kerala High Court's refusal to stay the film "The Kerala Story" - the fourth time when the apex court would consider the plea related to the movie.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 20:02
movie_image: 
The Kerala Story

MUMBAI:   The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear, on May 15, a plea against the Kerala High Court's refusal to stay the film "The Kerala Story" - the fourth time when the apex court would consider the plea related to the movie.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, agreed to examine the matter on Monday after a plea for urgent hearing was mentioned before the bench by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on behalf of the petitioners.

The plea challenged the May 5 order passed by the high court declining any relief, saying there was nothing offensive against Islam or Muslims in the film.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that producers of the movie have moved a petition in the apex court challenging the ban on film by the West Bengal government and also the decision not to release the film in theatres in Tamil Nadu. The plea has claimed that it is against artistic freedom. They are likely to mention the matter on Wednesday for urgent hearing.

On the day of the release of the film, the Kerala High Court, while hearing petitions seeking the ban of the film, categorically, in the midst of the hearing, pointed out that in a secular state like Kerala, nothing is going to happen.

"Nothing is going to happen if the film is screened in Kerala. On examining the teaser and the preview of the film, there is nothing which is against any religion and Islam is not portrayed in poor light. There is a reference to IS and, in the country, there have been several films which refer to IS," said the court.

"Fail to understand how this film would be against society as even the Censor Board has given the certification. The premise of the film is fictional in nature and when fictional themes have been cleared in the past, how can one prevent the screening of this film," it asked.

The apex court had, as many as three times, rejected a plea to stop the release of the film, saying that it must also be considered that a filmmaker invests a lot of money and time in making a film and actors also put in a lot of work.

The film, produced by Sunshine Pictures Private Ltd and directed by Sudipto Sen, was released on Friday across the country.

SOURCE : IANS

The Kerala Story D.Y. Chandrachud P.S. Narasimha Kapil Sibal Sudipto Sen TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 20:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his zombie-comedy film 'Go Goa Gone'.The actor calls...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Blame Game! Sai comes to Virat’s support, The latter blames her for all the mishap
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Exclusive! Vikrant and Lakshmi’s date, Rishi invited
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar has been roped in as the loyal Vidur on the upcoming family drama 'Vanshaj'.The...
Faltu: Exclusive! Faltu executes her plan to free Ayaan
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Pandya Store: Major Shock! Shweta’s pregnancy report shakes the whole Pandya House
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Kunal Kemmu
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kunal Kemmu
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' heads to New York Int'l Film Festival
Jackky Bhagnani
Jackky Bhagnani set to join action universe with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Anjini
Wow! This dance video of Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan is grabbing the attention
Karan Deol
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst rumors of a June wedding, Karan Deol spotted with fiance Drisha Acharya for the first time
Jaya Bachchan
Must Read! Jaya Bachchan to play negative role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Netizens has some hilarious reactions to this news