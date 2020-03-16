Scandalous! Jacqueline Fernandez had to appear before the ED for questioning regarding This case

MUMBAI: Jacqueline appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for a fresh round of investigation and her statement was recorded in a money laundering case that is linked to alleged conman ‘Sukesh Chandrashekhar’.

The actress had been questioned 2-3 times by the agency in the money laundering case where in April, the agency had attached Rs. 7.27 crore funds of the actress under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

She received a new summons for recording her statement on Monday as the agency is tracing the remaining proceeds of the crime. The officials said that a provisional order was issued against her for attaching fixed deposits worth Rs. 7.12 crores apart from rupees 15 lakh in cash and the agency called these, “proceeds of crime”.

The ED said in a statement that Sukesh had given various gifts worth Rs. 5.71 crore to the actress from the proceeds of crime that were generated from criminal activities that included extortion.

Some more gifts worth a lot of money were given to the actress’s family members too through another co-accused, Avtar Singh Kochhar who is a well-known international hawala operator. The agency also said that Sukesh also delivered cash to the tune of 15 lakhs to a script writer on behalf of Jacqueline as advance for the actress’s web series project.

The ED has alleged that Sukesh used illegal money to purchase gifts for the actress, and this money was extorted by cheating high profile people. The actress told the ED last year during investigation that she “received” gifts like designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Sukesh. He was supposedly in regular contact with the actress and she returned a Mini Cooper which she received similarly.

Credits: ETimes, Times Of India