Scandalous! KRK bashes Akshay Kumar for kneeling down for Manushi Chhillar, called it ‘Chichoragiri’

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are currently making rounds, promoting their upcoming film ‘Prithviraj’. The film has landed in many controversies ever since it was announced, facing obstacles regarding the title and if not the title, over factual discrepancies.

Akshay Kumar, was recently seen kneeling down to his co-star, while posing for the cameras, possibly a promotional event. It wouldn’t be the first time someone brought up the age-gap between the actors and KRK age-shamed him and called his act, ‘Dangerous’.

Kamaal R Khan hasn’t been lowkey about his dislike for the actor and has also denoted him as ‘Canadian Kumar’ on multiple occasions. He also called out the star over the Vimal controversy. Recently, KRK shared a video of Akshay and Manushi from the promotions where Akshay posed kneeling down in front of his leading lady.

KRK hit very low with this tweet and for his controversial tweets, many celebrities like Ranveer Singh have even blocked him on social media. KRK also tweeted that Bollywood should now stop blaming Corona for their disastrous movies. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 21:34

