Scandalous! Netizens troll Alia Bhatt over an outfit that resembles one of Deepika’s!

Alia Bhatt was trolled over an airport look that shared a stark resemblance to the one with Deepika. The actress recently tied the knot with her long time beau Ranbir Kapoor and gathered many blessings over their reunion.

In a video that appeared online, being snapped by the paparazzi, she was seen dressed in an off-white crop top and a high-waist, Black palazzo pants. She styled the outfit with a Celine tote-bag and embellished it with a Gucci over-shirt.

The look was so similar to one of Deepika’s airport looks, that one of the fans even went on to say, “Copying Deepika clearly.” Another wrote, “Literally copying Deepika wtf”. Nothing misses the eyes of these Netizens who religiously follow celebrity-looks and styles. The Gehraiyaan actress was spotted not long ago adorning a similar look.

Alia’s hair was done up in a bun that was also something Deepika chose to do. The actress left for Doha last night and it was then that she was clicked by the paparazzi. Our Patakha Guddi will soon be seen in Brahmastra sharing screen with the very dashing, Ranbir Kapoor. The short trailer of the song- ‘Kesariya’ from the film has left everyone more intrigued.

