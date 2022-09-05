Scandalous! Netizens troll Alia Bhatt over an outfit that resembles one of Deepika’s!

Alia Bhatt trolled over sharing a similar airport look with Deepika. Alia is off to Doha and was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport. Netizens troll her for the outfit that resembled closely to one of Deepika Padukone's airport looks.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 11:55
MUMBAI: Also Read: Embarrassing! This is how Alia Bhatt reacted when the ‘Highway’ actress was compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Alia Bhatt was trolled over an airport look that shared a stark resemblance to the one with Deepika. The actress recently tied the knot with her long time beau Ranbir Kapoor and gathered many blessings over their reunion.

In a video that appeared online, being snapped by the paparazzi, she was seen dressed in an off-white crop top and a high-waist, Black palazzo pants. She styled the outfit with a Celine tote-bag and embellished it with a Gucci over-shirt.

The look was so similar to one of Deepika’s airport looks, that one of the fans even went on to say, “Copying Deepika clearly.” Another wrote, “Literally copying Deepika wtf”. Nothing misses the eyes of these Netizens who religiously follow celebrity-looks and styles. The Gehraiyaan actress was spotted not long ago adorning a similar look.

Alia’s hair was done up in a bun that was also something Deepika chose to do. The actress left for Doha last night and it was then that she was clicked by the paparazzi. Our Patakha Guddi will soon be seen in Brahmastra sharing screen with the very dashing, Ranbir Kapoor. The short trailer of the song- ‘Kesariya’ from the film has left everyone more intrigued.

Also Read: Amazing! Newlywed power couple Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to be the first guest on ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 7

Ayan Mukherjee Trolls Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone Airport looks paparazzi Netizens TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 11:55

