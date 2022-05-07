Scandalous! Nora Fatehi made her security guard hold her saree, gets trolled by Netizens as they called her, ‘Maharani’

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is one of the most exquisite dancers that the industry has seen and is known for performing in songs like Saki Saki and Dilbar Dilbar. She is pretty active on social media and is currently judging a dance reality show alongside Marzi Pestonji and the very talented Neetu Kapoor.

Recently, the beauty was shooting for the same and was seen struggling with her outfit, a gorgeous hot pink saree amidst Mumbai’s torrential rains. She was seen taking help from a security guard and in the video that is making rounds on social media, her security guard is seen picking up the saree as she makes her way to the vanity van.

It looks like this didn’t sit well with the netizens and they are slamming her for her action. A lot of people called her a ‘Maharani’ and were concerned for the guard as he was drenched in the rains because he tried to save her saree. “Can’t they afford to take big umbrella or make a shield?” Said a user while another commented, “I hope the man who brought her in got dried off? Hope he is ok too?”

The actress will meanwhile be shooting for the finale episode that will include Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor too as they gather to promote their upcoming film, Shamshera. Nora was last seen in Bhuj.

Credits: ETimes, Times of India