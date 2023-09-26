Scary! Bobby Deol’s intense and menacing look as Ranbir Kapoor’s enemy in Animal unveiled

The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans as Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a very unique avatar. Makers of Animal have now unveiled the first look of actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist in the film. He is seen in a menacing look with a blood soaked face.
Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: Animal is one of the much awaited movies of the year 2023. The movie, which stars a great cast like Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Fahim Fazli and Rashmika Mandanna is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans as Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a very unique avatar. 

Also REad-First look of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal out!

Makers of Animal have now unveiled the first look of actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist in the film. He is seen in a menacing look with a blood soaked face. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on X and wrote, “Bobby Deol: Animal teaser drops on September 28. Meet Animal ka enemy (Animal aka Ranbir Kapoor's enemy): Bobby Deol… Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal arrives in cinemas on December 1, 2023..”

If you thought Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Animal was disturbing, Bobby’s look will get the fans curiosity to another level. Fans have now reacted to the poster where one wrote, “Bobby is the only superstar in Animal”, another wrote, “Animal movie is looking so dangerous. Can't wait to see Bobby with Ranbir!”

Also Read-Wow! Here are details about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal that you should be aware of

Speaking about his character in Animal, Ranbir had earlier said in an interview, “It's a new territory for me. It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I'm not. So, I'm looking forward to it. It is completely out of my comfort zone. As an actor, such challenges are important as it really shook me up. It made me work hard, and realise how inadequate I'm and how much I needed to work to reach a certain level.”

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. It is slated to release on 11th August 2023. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- HindustanTimes


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 16:47

