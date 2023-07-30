Scary! Nargis Fakhri opens up about having the same nightmare for 4 days straight, read more

MUMBAI: Nargis Fakhri is having quite a fulfilling career so far with several blockbusters and regular brand endorsements. It all started years ago when she first moved to India. Post this, she had grown up in New York and then lived in Europe and South East Asia.

So moving to India to pursue her dream was a big task and as challenging as it gets. She did what everybody does – go to Mumbai and get themselves a place. However, it wasn’t all breezy for the newcomer.

Fakhri found herself a place in Mumbai but something was wrong with the apartment. Spending less than a week, the actress quickly became aware that she was living in a haunted house as she was having recurring nightmares about a tall pale man who would take her to a cemetery for gruesome activities.

Nargis Fakhri recalls how she found an apartment near a cemetery. In an interview, she shares “I got an apartment, it was on Hill Road, near the cemetery. I only lasted three days. I kept having this weird dream, and waking up at 3 in the morning… The ‘hauntedness’ was crazy. I mean, this dream was so scary. It was a man that looked like a ghost. He was like 6 foot 5, white, pale, scary guy that would take me to the cemetery. Then he would dig his hand in the cemetery, and then pull out bones of people and eat the flesh and ask me to eat some. That was my dream. Four days in a row.”

Following this, Nargis Fakhri instantly asked her team to relocate her to Delhi. While she was preparing her travel, the movers and packers told her that they found “six dead baby birds.” She says, “Isn’t that weird? I don’t know what was happening there.”

However, the story doesn’t end here. During the limited number of days she spent at that apartment, she also had her jewellery stolen by her maid that was recommended to her. She concludes, “But it’s okay, you move on, I’m not materialistic.”

Post this, Fakhri went on to star in blockbuster movies like ‘Rockstar’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Following the success, she was seen in ‘Main Tera Hero’ with Varun Dhawan.

