Scoop! Did Ananya Panday accidentally confirm being in a relationship?

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter. The actress kind of confirmed that she is in a relationship. However, she blushed and backtracked when asked if she was seeing someone, only saying that she is ‘happy’.

The cast of Gehraiyaan, that is, Ananya, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, played a game of Never Have I Ever. They were asked to take a bite of the food laid out in front of them if they had done the action.

The actors asked if they had ever lied about their relationship status. Siddhant declared, “Never,” to which Ananya and Deepika asked, “So, what is your relationship status?” He smiled and said, “I am hungry right now, so I am going to eat.”

Ananya said that she has ‘never lied’ about her relationship status, prompting Deepika to ask, “Whom are you dating right now?” Ananya replied, “I can’t say who,” before realising that she has confirmed that she has a boyfriend. Deepika continued, “Are you seeing anyone right now?” The latter dodged the question and said, “I am happy.”

Ananya is said to be dating Ishaan, whom she worked with in Khaali Peeli. Their flirtatious banter on Instagram and photos from their vacations together do the talking.

