SCOOP! Did Katrina Kaif push for a December wedding with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal?

MUMBAI: Recently, the entire media and social media has been abuzz with reports around the rumoured wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in December. Every other day a new report emerges about different details of the ceremony including their dresses, the wedding venue and the guest list amongst others.

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Katrina and Vicky had a private hush-hush roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s residence on the day of Diwali which was attended by their family members and close friends. The couple is rumoured to be getting married in the first week of December in the Pink City, Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Now, the latest reports state that it was Katrina’s choice to have a December wedding. According to a report on a leading portal, the couple had another auspicious date in May 2022 which Vicky was keen on choosing so as to get more time to sort out his schedule while also getting time to enjoy his newly-married period. Even Katrina would have completed Tiger 3’s shoot along with another project that she is soon to start by that time.

However, it was Katrina who decided upon the December date. The reports state that Katrina has planned all along what kind of wedding she wants, right from her attire, to her look and the venue. So, when the couple finalised on the Rajasthan venue, Katrina couldn’t hold the wedding in May since the state experiences a heat wave during that time. She wants an outdoor wedding with rituals set throughout the day, sunset, and night. So, a December wedding, with the perfect winter chill in Rajasthan was what she chose.

