SCOOP! Here’s how Harleen Sethi reacted to the wedding rumours of ex Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: In the recent weeks, the Indian media has been abuzz with reports of the rumoured wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The rumoured couple has been reported to be dating for a while now and are ready to take the next step in their life. However, before Vicky and Katrina’s dating rumours started, the actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Harleen Sethi. Vicky dropped hints about the relationship on No Filter Neha by dedicating Diljit Dosanjh’s Do You Know to her.

The couple parted ways after the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike and it was reported that it was because Vicky changed after the success of the film. Now, with his wedding reports doing rounds, a mutual friend of Vicky and Harleen came forward to speak to a leading portal about Harleen’s reaction.

“Harleen has moved on, in a true sense. She has deep dived into work,” the friend said, adding that she is now excited about Ekta Kapoor’s The Test Case 2 where the story revolves around her. Reportedly, she even recently shot for a song in a film and is in advanced talks for another web show.

They went on to add, “Friends talk to her about Vicky’s love affair with Katrina Kaif and their upcoming wedding and she cuts them short and says, ‘Don’t take me into that zone’.”

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be getting married in the first week of December in Rajasthan and even had a hush-hush roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s residence on Diwali.

