Scoop! Power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to marry on this date?

MUMBAI: The engagement news of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has grabbed the eyeball of many audiences in the past few days. And now, there is news that the hot couple is all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9 this year.

According to the report in ETimes, the arrangements for their wedding are in full swing. The wedding will be attended by family members and close ones only.

Also read Guess What! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to have a COURT MARRIAGE before the actual wedding?

Pinkvilla stated The couple people will exchange the vows on 9th December in the presence of their family and close friends. Team members of both Katrina and Vicky are busy booking the tickets and making arrangements for the guests. Almost 200 guests list has been prepared for this big fat Bollywood wedding.

There were some rumors about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be opting for court marriage in Mumbai next week before their traditional Hindu marriage ceremony. The sources also informed, that there will be no phone policy for the wedding as the couple doesn’t want any pictures or videos of the ceremony to be leaked out in the media.

According to one other report, Vicky Kaushal’s cousin has set the record straight that no wedding is happening. Vicky’s sister has spoken to him and he has confirmed there is no wedding on the card any time soon. She also clarified that all the news about Vicky and Katrina’s wedding is fake and has been spread by the media.

Meanwhile, the fans are excited to see what Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be wearing for their big day. It is said that Katrina will be wearing Abu Jani’s outfit for her Mehndi, Manish Malhotra for Sangeet, and Gucci for the reception as well.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: WHAT! Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal’s wedding FAKE propaganda….?

Credit: ETimes/Pinkvilla/Dainik Bhaskar