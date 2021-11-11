SCOOP! Rajiv Rai to make a directorial comeback with Salman Khan in Tridev 2?

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rajiv Rai used to be a powerful name in the Hindi film industry during the late ’80s and ’90s. He was the man behind blockbusters like Tridev, Vishwatma, Mohra and Gupt. He worked with crème de la crème of Bollywood artists of that time including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bobby Deol, Kajol and Manisha Koirala. However, his last film was the 2004 release Asambhav with Arjun Rampal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Naseeruddin Shah.

Recently, the chartbuster ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ from his directorial Mohra was remade for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, featuring the original actor Akshay, this time opposite Katrina Kaif instead of Raveena. In a recent conversation with a leading daily, the filmmaker admitted that although he is against the concept of remixes, he agreed to give his nod for this to stay united as an industry in such times. “I don’t believe in remixes. I have never done it and will not do it. This time I have made an exception,” he said.

A while ago, there was chatter that Salman Khan was looking forward to remaking Tridev, and now Rajiv has some additional updates on that. The filmmaker reveals that he is against remaking any of his old movies and if anything at all, the only thing he might retain is the film’s title, and he told all this to Salman and is now working on a new script. “I am also against using my old songs in my new films and I told this to Salman and he agreed to it. I told him about the new script and he was quite excited about it, too. We will hopefully work on it soon,” he shared.

