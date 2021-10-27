Scoop! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to finally get married in December? Animal shoot pushed ahead?

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were supposed to get hitched last year. Rumours are rife that they will be tying the knot in December 2021.

According to a news portal, they have locked December as their wedding month. They will reportedly get hitched in Italy with their family and close friends in attendance.

Ranbir was to start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal but has now reportedly pushed the shooting schedule to January 2022 owing to his impending marriage in December. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra in key roles.

Alia, on the other hand, will reportedly not be taking up any new work from the end of November and will be resuming her shoots in the new year.

Supposedly, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will also tie the knot this year. ETimes reported that they got engaged in a secret roka ceremony on August 18. And now, sources have revealed that the actors are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

