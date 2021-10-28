SCOOP! Randhir Kapoor on nephew Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding with Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Wedding bells seem to be ringing in the Bollywood industry in the month of December, or at least that’s what recent reports suggest. There are two celebrity weddings that are being mostly talked about nowadays with new details everyday-Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s. While for the former, Katrina has come out to deny it, neither Ranbir nor Alia have made any comments on the news of theirs.

Recently, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, when asked about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, stated that she doesn’t have any idea of it. She further added that wedding is a plan of the future for Alia for now. Now, another family member from their clan has come out to comment on these wedding reports.

Ranbir’s uncle, Randhir Kapoor, when asked about the wedding, told Pinkvilla, “I don’t know, and I haven’t heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don’t have any news on this.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and the two have been quite open about their relationship in the public. From expressing their love in interviews or on social media, the duo has never shied away from admitting to their relationship. They have been so close with each other and the other one’s respective families too. While Alia has become a fixture in the Kapoor clan’s get togethers, even Ranbir is a part of Bhatt household’s celebrations. Recently, the duo also went to Jodhpur to celebrate Ranbir’s 39th birthday.

