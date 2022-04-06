SCOOP: Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s ‘FAMILY PLANNING’ led the actress to opt out of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'?

A few months ago, rumours were rife that Samantha was approached for Jawan back in 2019, but she turned down the offer.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:22
movie_image: 
SCOOP: Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s ‘FAMILY PLANNING’ led the actress to opt out of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'?

MUMBAI: A few months ago, rumours were rife that Samantha was approached for Jawan back in 2019, but she turned down the offer.

Also Read: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan looks completely unrecognisable in the teaser of upcoming action thriller, Jawan

According to the latest reports, it is believed that the actress opted out of the big-ticket film as she planned on going the family way with her actor-husband, Naga Chaitanya. he Bollywood action entertainer will have a pan-India release on June 2, 2023. Also starring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover, the film will have a wide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. While we still have to get a peek at the rest of the cast, it is learnt that Nayanthara wasn’t the first choice to play the leading lady.

Last October, Samantha and Naga announced their separation. Rumours of a rift between the couple first made headlines when the actress dropped Akkineni from her public profiles. Although the reason behind the split is still unknown, Naga said in a statement, "It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She's happy. I'm also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too."

Also Read:Exclusive! I am really looking forward to playing a negative character: Ishita Dutta

As far as 'Jawan' is concerned, reports state that fans will get to see more updates and first looks from the film in due time. Shah Rukh and Sanya were spotted filming portions of the action film at a hospital in Mumbai. ETimes paparazzi got you the first glimpses of the superstar driving an ambulance as he shot a segment of the film.

CREDIT: TOI

Samantha JAWAN Naga Chaitanya Sanya Malhotra Sunil Grover Hindi Tamil Telugu Malayalam Kannada Akkineni Shah Rukh paparazzi first looks
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Smart Move! Revati’s way of winning Rudraksh’s trust, Preesha gives a strong warning to Revati
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Planned Accident! Not Preesha but Revati to get hit by truck
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Trap Alert! Revati’s plan on, Rudraksh away from Preesha
MUMABI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
NEW TWIST: Neil decides to END his life; Abhimanyu BLAMES Akshara in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode has a lot...
Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2 celebrates ‘Superstar Mohalla’ special and welcomes 90’s popular comic icons of Bollywood - Govinda and Chunky Pandey this weekend!
MUMBAI : Electrifying music, endless laughter, dhinchak acts, nostalgia…and blockbuster fun – Promising this fun...
WOW! Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch aka Leela is a powerhouse of talent and this video proves it
MUMBAI : Alpana Buch is currently seen as Leela Shah in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The show has been working wonders on...
Recent Stories
MUST READ: Netizens DEMAND to make Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' TAX-FREE in Rajasthan!
MUST READ: Netizens DEMAND to make Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' TAX-FREE in Rajasthan!
Latest Video