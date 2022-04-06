SCOOP: Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s ‘FAMILY PLANNING’ led the actress to opt out of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'?

MUMBAI: A few months ago, rumours were rife that Samantha was approached for Jawan back in 2019, but she turned down the offer.

Also Read: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan looks completely unrecognisable in the teaser of upcoming action thriller, Jawan

According to the latest reports, it is believed that the actress opted out of the big-ticket film as she planned on going the family way with her actor-husband, Naga Chaitanya. he Bollywood action entertainer will have a pan-India release on June 2, 2023. Also starring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover, the film will have a wide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. While we still have to get a peek at the rest of the cast, it is learnt that Nayanthara wasn’t the first choice to play the leading lady.

Last October, Samantha and Naga announced their separation. Rumours of a rift between the couple first made headlines when the actress dropped Akkineni from her public profiles. Although the reason behind the split is still unknown, Naga said in a statement, "It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She's happy. I'm also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too."

Also Read:Exclusive! I am really looking forward to playing a negative character: Ishita Dutta

As far as 'Jawan' is concerned, reports state that fans will get to see more updates and first looks from the film in due time. Shah Rukh and Sanya were spotted filming portions of the action film at a hospital in Mumbai. ETimes paparazzi got you the first glimpses of the superstar driving an ambulance as he shot a segment of the film.

CREDIT: TOI