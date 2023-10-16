Scoop! Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan cameo to stay off promotions, reserved for the big screen

MUMBAI: There have been persistent rumors over the past few days that Shah Rukh Khan will appear in the Tiger 3 theatrical trailer, which will be published soon and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The popular news portal has disclosed that the cameo from Pathaan star will only be seen on the big screen, so SRK fans will have to wait.

A source close to the development told, "The entire campaign of Tiger 3 will revolve around Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi joining in the last leg, post the trailer launch. Those expecting Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan to also mark his presence to market the film will have to wait for the film to blast big on the big screen on November 12."

The source went on to say that cameos still have an effect even when the audience is unaware of the context of the appearance. The source further added, "While SRK in Tiger 3 is known to all, much like Salman in Pathaan, the makers are adopting strict vigilance to ensure no leaks on the cameo with regards to visuals. While some filmmakers open all cards before the release, Aditya Chopra believes in adopting the Hollywood approach - Keep it all secret for the big screen.”

Once viewers watch Tiger 3 on November 12, they will be surprised by Salman and SRK's cameo and friendship in the movie. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 marks the return of the YRF Spy Universe and undertakes his most deadly mission to date. At a crucial point in the movie, which is all kept a secret like a box of diamonds, he will be joined by a friend, Pathaan. And why not, considering that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the finest gems in the Indian film industry and deserve preservation.

