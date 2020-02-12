News

Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2020 03:51 PM

MUMBAI: Film Tanhaji- the unsung warrior has been the Chartbuster of 2020. With its splendid success, the film has earned a lofty share. Tanhaji debutant Elakshi Gupta who played the pivotal role of Soyrabai opposite Sharad Kelkar aka Shivaji Maharaj in the film attended an exclusive screening of the film in Akola, Maharashtra.

The screening is really special as it was organized exclusively for Dumb and Deaf children. All the revenue generated from the screening will be used for the betterment of the children. Elakshi embraced the event with her presence and shared her experiences with them. She attended the event in a dark blue varelli saree.

Often, chartbuster films earn a fair amount but very few actors and filmmakers decide to do their bit for the society, one such gem is Elakshi Gupta, she took up an initiative to help the specially-abled children in an entertaining way. Her gesture has won hearts all over. She was overwhelmed by the love she received at the screening. Those innocent smiles and sparkling eyes are the utmost reason for this memorable initiative.

At the professional front, Elakshi is ready with surprises for her fans, as she will be soon announcing her next Bollywood Project. We can’t wait to see her again on the big screens.

Tags Bollywood Tanhaji Elakshi Gupta Sharad Kelkar Shivaji Maharaj Akola Maharashtra TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Advertisement
 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's shaadi special in Indian Idol

In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Zee TV launches their new Qurbaan Hua in Rishikesh

Zee TV launches their new Qurbaan Hua in Rishikesh

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here