Second poster of Kangana's Thalaivi out!

MUMBAI: Kangana has been working hard to seamlessly step into the shoes of yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film titled Thalaivi. It was recently reported the actress took Bharatnatyam classes and also learnt Tamil for the film.

The new poster displays the hard work that the queen is investing into her role.

The movie will be directed by Vijay and released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

When the first look of the film was revealed, it did lead to apprehensions about whether the younger Kangana would be able to pull off the older Jayalalithaa in the film. But seeing her hard work, she will prove once again that a movie can run and earn without a male (hero).

Kangana is very active on social platforms and vocal on social causes. The actress has proved her mettle in Manikarnika, Queen, and Panga.

