Section 84: Abhishek Banerjee roped in opposite Big B, says, "This is my moment of Eklavya meeting Dronacharya

MUMBAI :One of India's most prevalent  performers today, Abhishek Banerjee has proven himself numerous times through his work in films and Webseries. The actor gained prominence
 after portraying Jana in Stree and Jaffa in Rana Naidu, and has continued this success by turning in back-to-back standout performances. Now we only want to see more of him every time we see him on screen.  Today, taking to social media, Banerjee made an announcement informing that he will be a part of Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty starrer Section 84.

Abhishek Banerjee penned down a emotional note saying “Section 84 is my moment of EKLAVYA meeting his DRONACHARYA .. for me when I knew nothing about acting I knew only one name AMITABH BACCHAN, from a boy who used to be hypnotised by him to be actually getting an opportunity to stand alongside him in one frame , life truly has become a full circle for me with this film …. This is what dreams are made of, bacchan mania continues, this time I m going to be a part of it infront of camera!! Thank you thank you Ribhu sir you hv no idea how much my younger self is jumping with joy to  be on your set and experience the mania I think we all hv been struck by for years now !”

In the caption, he wrote “Bachchan mania !!! #section84
Grateful to be working with the legend @amitabhbachchan
Thank you @ribhu_dasgupta for giving me this opportunity to turn this dream into reality @dianapenty @reliance.entertainment @filmhangar @officialjiostudios @vivekbagrawal @samchoprs”

 

