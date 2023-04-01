Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Seerat Kapoor made her Bollywood debut last year with the film Maarrich which also starred Tusshar Kapoor in the lead role. Before Maarrich, she featured in many South movies, and had impressed everyone with her performances down South.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Seerat and spoke to her about getting offers in Bollywood, balancing between South and Hindi films and more…

After the release of Maarrich, have you received any offers from Bollywood?

Yes, I did. I believe that the film was travelling through some great minds who were watching the film and giving their valuable feedback. During the premiere, the response was very overwhelming. There were already people walking up with stories and these are people who I have watched and inspired by. They were already talking to me about scripts, so it’s a good sign and I am waiting for the holiday season to get over, so I can dive into my next ventures.

Coming from a South film background, do you feel it’s hard to make a mark in Bollywood?

I don’t think so; it has nothing to do with your background. It’s more to do with who you are individually. Time and again the audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them at the end of the day, and for that to happen, every performance on the camera has to be done the way the script aligns. So, eventually it’s the connection that an artist shares with the audience. The audience today is very intelligent to understand why a film hasn’t done well, what are the good sides, and the bad sides. So, I don’t think they kind of scrutinize you for everything. I think they are very forgiving and they are very appreciative of individual personalities. So, in my journey, I have received a lot of love for the characters and the way I have portrayed them.

How do you plan to balance between Bollywood and South films?

I will think a little less and as always I will be very organic with my choice of films. There have been times when I have been receiving a lot of enquiries but they didn’t quite align with my audience and their expectations. So, that I think is constant which will continue, but I think at the end of the day your balance only your heart can decide. So I don’t have to be worried about it, it will just happen.

