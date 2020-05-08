News

Selena Gomez to host quarantine cooking show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Pop star Selena Gomez is set to host a quarantine cooking show, where she will dish out a few treats.

The singer-actress will headline the cooking series, where she will be putting her culinary skills to test with the help of a different master chef in each episode. The singer will also serve as executive producer on the show for streaming platform HBO Max, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The 10-episode series is inspired by Gomez's kitchen adventures during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef," said Gomez, adding: "I definitely don't have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."

In each episode, Gomez will be joined remotely by a different master chef. They will then take on all types of cuisine, share tips and tricks. The episodes will also highlight a food-related charity.

Gomez will executive produce via her July Moon Productions, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation.

HBO Max is set to launch May 27. It will feature many originals, and come with a wide library including "Friends", "The Big Bang Theory", "Game of Thrones" and "The Sopranos".

Tags Selena Gomez quarantine The Big Bang Theory Game of Thrones The Sopranos Eli Holzman Aaron Saidman Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here