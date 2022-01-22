Selfie Time! Vicky Kaushal’s latest ‘selfie click’ gives winter vibes, see Instagram post

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal’s recent Instagram post of a selfie click with a background song is surfacing headlines. Be it with his dapper looks, his acting prowess, his style statements, swag, and even his social media activities, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor never misses a chance to be the talk of the town.

In fact, as Vicky is busy shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next in Indore, he has managed to keep his fans intrigued with pics and videos from the city. Keeping up with this trajectory, Vicky has shared yet another selfie and dishing out perfect winter vibes.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky shared a new pic of himself wherein he was seen donning a grey sweatshirt with a hoodie. While he had covered half of his face with his hoodie, it looks like he had switched on his sleepy mode for the weekend. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor certainly appeared to be a ‘lazy lad’ in the pic as Bashir Loce’s So Jao played in the background.

Talking about the work front, Vicky has collaborated with Sara Ali Khan for the first time for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project and he is often seen sharing updates from the sets. It is reported that the movie is a sequel to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

