Selfiee box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer fails to show any big jump over the weekend

MUMBAI : What does the audience exactly want? Well, this is a question that is there in every filmmaker and star’s mind right now. Akshay Kumar has been giving back-to-back flops, but at least his movies guaranteed a decent opening, however, what has happened with Selfiee has shocked one and all.

The movie, which released on 24th Feb 2023, took a dismal opening of Rs. 2.55 crore at the box office. Well, after looking at the first day collection of the movie, there were no high expectations that it would show any growth over the weekend.

According to early estimates, Selfiee has collected Rs. 10.25 crores in three days. Well, it’s a disaster and the weekend collection should have at least been the opening day collection. The collection is even lower than Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada. After seeing the weekend collection of Selfiee, one can totally not expect the film to be stable at the box office on weekdays.

The collection of Selfiee is alarming for Bollywood because in these two months, only Pathaan has done well at the box office, and other films have turned out to be disasters. Also, filmmakers now need to think twice before they decide to make a remake as clearly, the audience is not interested in watching remakes in theaters.s

Now, all eyes are on the next big release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is slated to release on 8th March 2023.

