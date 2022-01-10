SENSUOUS! Bollywood stars who locked lips on the posters of their films

MUMBAI: From Deepika Padukone to Vaani Kapoor, these Bollywood stars locked lips with their co-stars on their movie posters. Check it out!

1)Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Deepika Padukone on the occasion of her birthday dropped the first poster of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. In the poster, the actress was seen in the sensuous lip lock with Siddhant. The film will also star Ananya Panday in a pivotal role.

2)Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor

Several jaws dropped when Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor indulged in a hot liplock for the poster of their film Kabir Singh. The film is the official remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

3) Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor created a major buzz when the two locked lips on the poster of their film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Looking at the poster, one could easily say that the film is a romantic drama, but it was quite a surprise when the film was released with a twist to its story.

4) Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani

The poster of Malang broke the internet. It was too hot to handle when Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani shared a passionate kiss for the movie poster. It surely made their fans run to the theater to see how this one played out on the big screen.

5) Vaani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor shared an intense liplock in the poster of their film Befikre. The audience was whistling and clapping seeing their romance in the film.

6) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor

A simple boy meets a hottie. That's what this kiss between Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan was all about. The actors shared a romantic liplock for the poster of their film Ki and Ka.

